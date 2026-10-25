Nadi landowners want budget commitment before city upgrade

Nadi's traditional landowners have challenged the Government to put money behind its proposed city declaration, saying substantial funding is needed to address flooding, infrastructure gaps and urban development.

Nadi Town Landowning Unit and Vanua o Nakovacake representative Asinate Dawai said landowners supported Nadi becoming a city but wanted the declaration backed by a significant financial commitment.

Speaking at the proposed Nadi City Declaration stakeholder consultation at Nadi Civic Centre on Friday evening, Ms Dawai said Nadi's contribution to Fiji's economy justified its elevation to city status.

She said landowning communities had supported the town's development since the 1940s and deserved recognition for their contribution.

“We must declare Nadi as a city. All other issues that have been raised by all organisations and groups, we can sort those things later,” she said.

However, Ms Dawai urged the Government to ensure the proposed declaration delivered meaningful benefits to residents and businesses.

“I would like to request for you, from your ministry, to ask this government of the day to inject a large sum of money into Nadi Town to ensure that we live with Nadi City,” she said, addressing the Minister for Housing and Local Government.

She said major developments planned for the area, including the Nasaulevu Tourism Masterplan involving the Vanua of Nakovacake, made adequate funding and forward planning essential.

“When they (government) say they mean business in naming Nadi a city, let them put the money on the table and let them give a slice of the budget to ensure that you are able to meet all the issues that have been raised today,” she said.

Fix problems before declaration

Mata ni Tikina o Nadi Ratu Tiko Dawai also supported city status but called for existing problems to be addressed before the declaration.

He raised concerns about an idle piece of land opposite Jacks Fiji, saying action was needed to improve the town's appearance.

“Before Nadi becomes a city, we have to clean our backyard,” he said.

Ratu Tiko also questioned the progress of a $30 million Australian Government contribution towards Nadi's climate adaptation programme.

He said communities living along the Nadi River remained vulnerable to flooding and called for the river mouth to be cleared before the disaster season.

Council responds

Nadi Town Council chief executive officer Muni Gopal Reddy said the council had raised concerns about the idle land with the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB).

“We have already got this across to TLTB, and they are rectifying with the owners in terms of the current breach that is there for non-building,” Mr Reddy said.

On the climate adaptation programme, Mr Reddy said the concerns would be forwarded to the Australian High Commission.