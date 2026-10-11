Vendors at the Nadi Handicraft Centre celebrated Fiji Day with a meal, cake and the national anthem, recalling memories of the country’s independence in 1970.

Asha Kiran, 65, of Navo, has been a vendor at the centre for the past 32 years.

She said the celebration brought together vendors from different ethnic backgrounds.

“We have been celebrating Fiji Day since then with our colleagues, who are Fijian and Indian.

“Today we are having a nice vegetarian meal; we also cut the cake and sang the national anthem. This felt like the olden days,” she said.

Mrs Kiran was nine years old when Fiji gained independence in 1970. She remembers taking part in a march through Nadi.

“When Fiji got independent in 1970, I was nine years old. I remember where the FNPF My Centre is located, and we started the march from there.

“Andrews Primary School was in front of my Maigania Muslim Primary School while we held the flags in our hands.

“Three boys with big drums beat it, and Master Shafil shouted left, right, left, left, right, left. Everybody crossed the town and reached King Charles Park.

“We walked in the hot sun, and we felt nectar, but the kids were very happy. A cone of ice-cream was five cents, food was cheap,” she said.

Mrs Kiran said life was different in the 1970s, when many people had little money but were happy.

“Not much crime, no corruption, and it was very peaceful then. Back in the 1970s, a lot were poor, but we were happy people. Today the scene is quite different, trying to adjust with everybody and this community we do business together, and we celebrate all,” she said.

She added that although her parents had little money, they were happy.

Another vendor, Uma Wati, 72, has been at the centre since after the 1987 coup. She is among the owners of the centre’s 32 stalls.

Ms Wati said Fiji Day was an important occasion for the vendors.

“It's a big event for us. We feel very happy for our country. Never mind the corruption, the crime, the poverty line, the unemployment, but we are very happy to be in Fiji. The best place in the world to be,” she said.