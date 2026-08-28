Navua Market to move to Thompson Park

Navua Market is set to move to Thompson Park as part of plans to redevelop the newly declared town, with the transition to be progressed under the 2026–2027 National Budget.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa confirmed the plans on Friday following the official declaration of Navua as a town.

Mr Nalumisa said the Government was working on a revised town planning scheme for Navua, which included plans to relocate key facilities such as the market, bus stand and carrier stand.

He said Thompson Park had been identified as a possible new site for the market and bus stand.

“Proposed relocation forms part of wider plans to improve Navua’s infrastructure and better organise the town’s growing commercial center.” he said.

For market vendors, the proposed move could change how they operate and serve customers.

Navua market vendor and business owner Amrita Singh welcomed development but said vendors should be properly consulted before any relocation.

“We support development because Navua needs better facilities, but the market is our livelihood.” she said.

Ms Singh said vendors needed to be properly consulted and the new site should have enough space, good customer access, parking and adequate facilities.

The current Navua Market faces challenges including limited space, congestion, parking problems and the need for better facilities for vendors and shoppers.

Relocating could provide an opportunity for improved facilities, but vendors will need clarity on stall arrangements, accessibility, costs and the timing of the transition.

Mr Nalumisa said the changes would be carried out during the transition period as the new Navua Town Council is established.

Navua was officially declared Fiji’s 14th town on Friday, August 28, marking the culmination of efforts spanning more than five decades.