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Navy medically evacuates child, young woman from Namuka-i-Lau

The vessel's crew retrieved the two patients, who both required urgent medical attention.

Sunday 25 October 2026 | 17:00

RFNS Timo, which had been deployed on a national government assignment for the past three weeks, was retasked following an urgent request from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

RFNS Timo, which had been deployed on a national government assignment for the past three weeks, was retasked following an urgent request from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Republic of Fiji Navy.

A seven-year-old child and a young woman requiring urgent medical attention were evacuated from Namuka-i-Lau after a Fiji Navy vessel was diverted from its government deployment earlier today.

RFNS Timo, which had been deployed on a national government assignment for the past three weeks, was retasked following an urgent request from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The vessel's crew retrieved the two patients, who both required urgent medical attention.

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According to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Naval division, the urgency of the situation prompted the vessel to interrupt its existing assignment to support the medical evacuation.

The Navy said its personnel remained prepared to adjust their deployment duties when emergencies arose.

It also highlighted its continued cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in supporting urgent medical evacuations from Fiji's outer islands.

The Navy has been working closely with the ministry in recent weeks to assist island residents requiring urgent medical attention.


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