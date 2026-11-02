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New A-G urges leaders to focus on people, not politics

He said public trust must be earned through conduct, decisions and commitment to service.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 13:00

Updated 02 November 2026 | 14:58 FJT

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Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua

Newly-appointed Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua delivers his maiden speech in Parliament on November 2, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Newly-appointed Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua challenged Parliament today to measure its legacy not by political positions or titles, but by the difference its members make in the lives of ordinary Fijians.

In his maiden speech, Mr Valenitabua said leaders must reflect on how they would be remembered when their time in public office ended, stressing that their decisions and conduct would define their legacy.

“What will the people we serve remember us by when they look back at our time in Parliament?” he asked.

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He said leadership was not about political affiliations, manifestos or speeches, but about service, accountability and the lives touched by decisions made in office.

Mr Valenitabua thanked Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for appointing him Attorney-General, saying he accepted the responsibility with humility and recognised that public trust had to be earned.

“Trust is something that must be earned through one's conduct, one's decisions, and one's commitment to the work and service needed to be done for the people we serve in accordance with our oath,” he said.

The former teacher said he was committed to listening, learning and carrying out his responsibilities with integrity, fairness and respect.

He also urged MPs to lead by example, saying children and citizens observed how leaders behaved, particularly when faced with challenges and disagreements.

“Our footprints, so to speak, will remain,” he said.

Mr Valenitabua said unity and goodness must begin in Parliament, homes and communities, with leaders choosing to treat one another with respect even when they disagreed.

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