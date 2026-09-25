Nation

New eyes at sea to track drug threats

Two Australian-designed autonomous vessels could give Fiji greater capacity to monitor its vast maritime area.

Friday 25 September 2026 | 14:00

Updated 25 September 2026 | 15:14 FJT

Fiji is considering two Australian-designed Bluebottle autonomous surveillance vessels to strengthen maritime monitoring. Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the technology and regional information-sharing could support efforts against transnational organised crime.

Fiji is considering two Australian-designed Bluebottle autonomous surveillance vessels to strengthen maritime monitoring. Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the technology and regional information-sharing could support efforts against transnational organised crime.

Photo: RFMF Media Cell

Fiji could soon have a new set of eyes at sea to help track the movement of drugs and other transnational crimes across the Pacific.

Two Australian-designed Bluebottle uncrewed autonomous surveillance vessels are being considered as part of efforts to strengthen Fiji’s maritime surveillance.

The capability was raised by Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua as Fiji and its regional partners step up cooperation against transnational organised crime.

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Mr Tikoduadua said the threat posed by drugs, cybercrime and other forms of organised crime was at the centre of regional defence discussions.

“Amongst them, drugs as well, and cybercrime, and how we use military capability to be able to shape that for us and keep us safer,” he said.

He said the Bluebottles could provide Fiji with critical information well before a threat reached the country.

“It is the capacity to be able to acquire information readily and in advance,” Mr Tikoduadua said.

The issue has taken on added significance as Fiji works with countries including Chile to share information on developments in the eastern Pacific.

Mr Tikoduadua said discussions had focused on information that could help Fiji anticipate activity linked to the movement of illicit drugs from South America towards the Pacific.

“We are sharing information that would allow us to be able to anticipate things, but particularly any development from around the eastern side of the South Pacific,” he said.

The vessels are part of the Australia-Fiji Vuvale Partnership and are intended to strengthen the region’s ability to monitor its vast maritime spaces.

The Bluebottle can operate autonomously for up to six months, giving authorities persistent surveillance capability without the need for a crew aboard.

Mr Tikoduadua said Fiji would also use the Pacific Response Group and capabilities of other member states to complement its own resources.

For Fiji, the technology would add to existing maritime surveillance capabilities while supporting regional efforts to combat transnational organised crime.

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj


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