No student should miss exams because of water shortage

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has urged all heads of schools to ensure examination centres have sufficient drinking water and adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities throughout the examination period, which began on November 11 and ends on November 23.

The directive comes as parts of Fiji, particularly the Western and Northern divisions, continue to experience prolonged dry conditions and water shortages.

Mr Radrodro said water tanks at examination centres must be filled, regularly monitored and replenished when necessary. Schools experiencing shortages have been told to work with the Water Authority of Fiji to arrange water carting.

Examination centres without permanent storage facilities must make alternative arrangements, including temporary tanks, water containers and scheduled water deliveries.

Schools must immediately report anticipated shortages through their District and Divisional Education Offices so assistance can be arranged.

The Ministry will work with the Water Authority, the National Disaster Management Office and other stakeholders to monitor supplies and assist affected examination centres.

“Our priority is to ensure that every student can sit their examinations in a safe and suitable environment. No student should be disadvantaged or prevented from sitting their examinations because of a lack of water,” Mr Radrodro said.

He urged parents and guardians to stay in contact with school authorities, particularly in communities facing severe water shortages.

The Ministry said temporary adjustments to school operations could be considered where necessary, following consultation with the Permanent Secretary and the Minister.