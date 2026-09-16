Nation

Ministry drafts AI policy to guide usage in schools

The proposed policy will guide the responsible use of AI and help address concerns surrounding plagiarism.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 07:30

aseri-radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education is preparing an artificial intelligence policy for consultation as AI increasingly finds its way into Fiji’s education system.

Minister for Education Aseri Masivou Radrodro revealed this while addressing the Fiji Principals Association’s 133rd Annual Conference.

Mr Radrodro highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies in education, noting that tertiary institutions in Fiji had already incorporated AI into their courses.

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The proposed policy will guide the responsible use of AI and help address concerns surrounding plagiarism.

The move comes as schools and educators face the growing challenge of adapting teaching and assessment methods to rapidly developing digital technologies.

Mr Radrodro said preparing students for a changing digital world remained among the Ministry’s priorities.

This includes improving teaching and learning, strengthening literacy and numeracy, supporting teachers and strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The Minister also stressed that student success should go beyond examination results and include critical thinking, communication, creativity and digital skills.

He called for learning difficulties to be identified early and meaningful interventions introduced where weaknesses persisted.

Mr Radrodro was speaking at the conference held under the theme, “Navigating the Thresholds: Ethical Leadership for an Evolving Educational Landscape.”



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