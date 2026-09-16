A high-profile drug case involving former Fiji Airways senior flight attendant Fredrick Epeli and his co-accused Justin Ho is back before the High Court in Lautoka.

The pair set to face trial over the alleged attempted export of more than two kilograms of cocaine.

The two men appeared yesterday before Justice Riyaz Hamza, who confirmed that the matter will proceed to trial in November.

Epeli and Ho each face one count of unlawful exportation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The State alleges that on December 23, 2018, the two attempted to unlawfully export 2015.7 grams of cocaine to Sydney, Australia.

The prosecution alleges that the men were involved in the transfer, transportation, supply and sale of illicit drugs.

According to the State’s case, Epeli, a former senior Fiji Airways flight attendant, allegedly arranged a bag containing the drugs in connection with Ho.

The prosecution further alleges that a female flight attendant, acting on Epeli’s instructions to check the bag, discovered the suspected drugs and alerted police.

Epeli is represented by Aca Rayawa, Samuela Heritage represents Ho while the State is represented by Winnie Yee.

The five-day trial is scheduled to begin on November 2 and concludes on November 6.

Ms Yee told the court that acting director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) John Rabuku had requested a mention date in mid-October. The parties agreed for a Pre-Trial Conference on October 20.

The defence raised the possibility of transferring the proceedings to the High Court in Suva, given that Ho is remanded at the Naboro Corrections Complex.