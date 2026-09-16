Mandatory HIV testing ‘not under the HIV Act’: Minister

Fiji’s HIV crisis is worsening, but the Government will not make HIV testing mandatory for Fijians, with Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu saying people must decide for themselves whether to get tested.

Dr Lalabalavu said mandatory testing was not an option under Fiji’s HIV Act.

“We're not introducing HIV mandatory testing because it’s not under the HIV Act,” he said.

His comments come as Fiji faces a rapidly growing HIV epidemic, with Cabinet declaring the outbreak a national crisis last week.

Ministry of Health figures show Fiji recorded 2,016 new HIV diagnoses in 2025, up 27 per cent from 1,583 in 2024.

Health authorities have also warned that thousands of people are estimated to be living with HIV, highlighting the need for early testing, treatment and prevention.

The Ministry’s latest report said the increase in diagnoses reflects both rising transmission and improved detection through expanded testing and surveillance.

Dr Lalabalavu said HIV and tuberculosis were also closely linked, particularly when a person living with HIV was not receiving treatment.

“With HIV, someone who's not on treatment, the immune system is down. Opportunistic infection would be commonly TB,” he said.

He said the Government’s HIV response would also include TB and Hepatitis C as part of a broader approach to tackling the crisis.

“We're looking at it in a holistic view,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Lalabalavu also addressed the current flu-like illness spreading around the country.

He said the Ministry was seeing a surge in influenza-like illness, with some people becoming sicker than others.

“If you're sick, please stay home, keep warm, keep hydrated, dry. And if the symptoms do not improve, seek medical care as early as possible,” he said.

The Government has already committed $10 million to Fiji’s HIV response, with the Ministry focusing on testing, treatment, prevention and community outreach