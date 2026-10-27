Concerns over explicit livestreams, online abuse and social media’s influence on young people have prompted calls for greater accountability, respect and action against the misuse of digital platforms.

Online Safety Commission Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said reports of explicit conduct during livestreams and online “battle” features highlighted the need for responsible online behaviour.

Mr Batiwale said social media provided opportunities for communication and information-sharing, but some users sought popularity through provocative content, public disputes and attention-seeking behaviour.

“Just because you can livestream something does not necessarily mean you should,” he said.

He warned that online content could be recorded, screenshotted and shared beyond its original audience, potentially reaching users’ families, workplaces and communities.

Mr Batiwale said Fijians needed to uphold the traditional value of veidokai, or respect, while avoiding the public humiliation of people whose behaviour they disagreed with.

“We can disagree with someone’s conduct without deciding that they deserve to be humiliated in front of the entire country,” he said.

He cautioned against condemning an entire generation for the actions of a few, saying parents, educators and communities needed to keep pace with the changing digital environment.

The commission had sought confirmation from its complaints team on the latest position regarding the issue and emphasised the importance of protecting the confidentiality of individual complaints.

However, Suva Market kava seller Ritesh Kumar called for stronger enforcement against people who used social media to abuse others.

Mr Kumar said social media was a valuable source of information during emergencies, including road accidents, fires, road closures and earthquakes.

However, he said some users misused the platforms through abusive language, disrespectful conduct and online disputes.

Mr Kumar called for greater cooperation between authorities, cybercrime investigators and social media companies to address harmful behaviour, including repeated breaches of platform rules.

He said adults needed to set positive examples for children at home and online.

“If they’re swearing at the kids, then they’re going to repeat this on social media too,” he said.

Mr Kumar urged parents, politicians, educators and government authorities to take responsibility for promoting respectful behaviour and encouraging constructive use of social media.

Meanwhile, Maraia Solevu, of Burerua, Sawakasa, Tailevu, said harsh language and disrespect towards children could have lasting consequences.

Ms Solevu encouraged parents to guide children with kindness, care and support, warning that children who felt neglected could struggle to develop positive values.

She urged families to teach good conduct and encouraged people to change their behaviour and turn to God.

The concerns highlighted the shared responsibility of individuals, families, communities, authorities and digital platforms in addressing online misconduct while ensuring social media remained a useful source of communication and information.

