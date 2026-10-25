PM Rabuka hits back as SODELPA accuses PA of betrayal

A bitter divide has emerged within the Coalition Gov­ernment, with Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) challenging the legitimacy of Bill 32 and accusing the People’s Alliance (PA) party of betraying its commitments.

Yesterday Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka hit back, rejecting the party’s claims and defending the proposed con­stitutional process.

Mr Rabuka, the PA leader, said the pro­posed Constitution (Amendment) Bill 32 could not take effect unless the Bill completed the required approval pro­cess and became law.

Responding to criticism from SO­DELPA general secretary Levi Vere, Mr Rabuka said the proposed provisions allowed a State of Emergency to be de­clared and Parliament’s term to be ex­tended by up to 12 months were not yet law and could not be invoked.

He said the Bill would have to be passed, receive a favourable referen­dum outcome, receive presidential as­sent and be gazetted before it could take effect.

The PM rejected SODELPA’s claim that a promise concerning the nomination of the President had been made as part of the coalition agreement.

“The key coalition promises, as they claim, did not include President nomi­nation,” Mr Rabuka told this masthead.

His response comes after SODELPA accused PA party of failing to honour coalition commitments and pushing a Cabinet-drafted constitution that, it says, risks weakening democratic ac­countability and compromising indig­enous rights.

Mr Vere said SODELPA would not sup­port Bill 32 in its current form, arguing that having the parliamentary numbers to pass legislation did not make it right.

The party raised concerns about pro­visions dealing with emergency pow­ers, immunity, the role of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (Great Council of Chiefs) and ownership of mineral resources.

Mr Rabuka also rejected SODELPA’s claim that PA party had recruited 11 former FijiFirst MPs to secure parlia­mentary numbers.

“The 11 former FijiFirst MPs were not recruited; they voluntarily joined the Coalition,” Mr Rabuka said.

SODELPA argued that bringing the former FijiFirst MPs into the Coalition was a political choice rather than a ne­cessity and that the move had sidelined party members who had opposed the previous government.

Mr Rabuka also said the Constitution established principles, while laws de­termined how those principles were put into practice.

“The Constitution only lays out the principles; the laws (Acts) direct the ac­tion,” he said.

SODELPA criticised Clause 47, which it says places ownership of minerals, oil and gas with the State while provid­ing landowners with a share of royal­ties.

The party says it supports constitu­tional reform, but will not back a new framework that it believes weakens in­digenous rights, traditional leadership and democratic safeguards.



