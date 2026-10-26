Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will learn on Friday whether he can travel to Auckland to accompany his wife, Mary Bainimarama, for urgent specialist medical treatment.

Justice Daniel Goundar heard the application to vary Bainimarama’s bail conditions at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today and will deliver his ruling virtually.

The court heard that Mrs Bainimarama had undergone surgery in Fiji, but her treating surgeon later recommended further specialist treatment in New Zealand.

She is scheduled to be transferred to Auckland by air ambulance tomorrow.

The defence told the court that Bainimarama needed to accompany his wife to help make medical decisions, provide consent for treatment and manage financial matters.

The court also considered letters from treating doctors in New Zealand and Dr Taloga of Oceania Hospitals, who supported his presence during critical medical interventions.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakuro confirmed that Bainimarama’s diplomatic passports were held at the court registry.

The court noted that he would need to apply for an emergency passport and visa, which would require the lifting of Stop Departure Orders.

The prosecution agreed to that step.

However, the prosecution raised concerns about possible delays to Bainimarama’s return, particularly because the no-case-to-answer ruling in the Sharma matter is scheduled for December 4, 2026.

The court was told that Bainimarama had undertaken to return within the proposed travel period and before December 4 if required.

Ms Tabuakuro also questioned whether Bainimarama’s suspended sentence could affect his visa application.

The prosecution accepted that his wife required urgent treatment but asked the court to consider the possible implications.

The defence said Bainimarama was only a Fijian citizen and had no citizenship or right of residence in another country.

It also referred to previous cases in which courts had allowed accused people on bail to travel for a dependent’s medical needs, subject to conditions.

Justice Goundar said he would consider the submissions before delivering his ruling on Friday.