Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Vute becomes RFMF's first US Marine Basic School graduate

Second-Lieutenant Vute successfully completed all academic requirements and received the United States Marine Corps Basic School badge on October 22.

Sunday 25 October 2026 | 08:00

Second-Lieutenant Akuila Vute (left) with Fiji's Ambassador to the United States, Ilisoni Vuidreketi on graduation day.

Second-Lieutenant Akuila Vute (left) with Fiji's Ambassador to the United States, Ilisoni Vuidreketi on graduation day.

RFMF Media

Second-Lieutenant Akuila Vute has made history as the first Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) officer to graduate from the United States Marine Corps Basic School.

His achievement at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, United States, marks a milestone for the RFMF and a proud moment for his family.

According to information provided to the RFMF Media Cell, Second-Lieutenant Vute successfully completed all academic requirements and received the United States Marine Corps Basic School badge on October 22.

Related stories

He officially graduated the following day, October 23.

Fiji's Ambassador to the United States, Ilisoni Vuidreketi, and Fiji's Military and Police Adviser to Fiji's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Colonel Daunivakasala Ravunakana, attended the graduation ceremony.

Second-Lieutenant Vute's achievement marks a significant milestone for the RFMF, making him the first officer from the force to graduate from the programme.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Baron Divavesi Waqa, welcomed Israel’s Ambassador to Fiji and Pacific Island Countries, Maya Yaron, and Head of MASHAV, Ambassador Eynat Shlein, who travelled from Israel to the Pacific for engagements across the region.
Nation

NGOs demand Israel's Pacific Island Forum partnership be suspended

Finau Vitikawalu at the public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 at CMF Harvest Plaza in Kinoya on October 23, 2026. Photo: Fiji Government
Nation

‘We need correction, but also protection’: Finau

Ranadiniceva Raluna during the Fiji Women's Practice Parliament.
Nation

Raluna champions women’s leadership in Macuata

Fijian lock Joana Nacika
Rugby

Nacika in trouble for breach

Namosi women's rugby team.
Rugby

Namosi winger calls for support

Josefa Namosimalua
Rugby

Namosimalua named Taranaki’s most promising player

Kini Marawa.
Health

Children with Type 1 diabetes need more support, says Diabetes Fiji

PSH Hospitals Scientific Conference.
Health

Fiji eyes Pacific healthcare hub role

Film
Entertainment

Kiran: Hindi films unite Fiji’s communities