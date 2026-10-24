Vute becomes RFMF's first US Marine Basic School graduate

Second-Lieutenant Akuila Vute has made history as the first Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) officer to graduate from the United States Marine Corps Basic School.

His achievement at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, United States, marks a milestone for the RFMF and a proud moment for his family.

According to information provided to the RFMF Media Cell, Second-Lieutenant Vute successfully completed all academic requirements and received the United States Marine Corps Basic School badge on October 22.

He officially graduated the following day, October 23.

Fiji's Ambassador to the United States, Ilisoni Vuidreketi, and Fiji's Military and Police Adviser to Fiji's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Colonel Daunivakasala Ravunakana, attended the graduation ceremony.

Second-Lieutenant Vute's achievement marks a significant milestone for the RFMF, making him the first officer from the force to graduate from the programme.