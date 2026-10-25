Man denies rape, $770 extortion charges

Aman Nambiar, who is accused of raping another man and extorting $770 by threatening to expose an explicit video, pleaded not guilty to the charges last Friday.

Nambiar appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar, facing three counts of rape, two counts of obtaining a financial advantage, one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of breaching a suspended sentence.

He was previously handed a suspended sentence by the Suva Magistrates Court for impersonating an officer of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and extorting $170 from another person.

On August 15 this year, Nambiar allegedly breached the suspended sentence by raping and extorting money from another man.

On September 9, police raided his home on Nawanawa Road and allegedly found 0.22 grams of methamphetamine.

The court heard that Nambiar made no admissions during his caution interviews.

Nambiar remains in remand, with his first pre-trial conference scheduled for October 27.