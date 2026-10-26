Man jailed for 12 years for raping first cousin on Taveuni

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his 32-year-old first cousin on Taveuni after she allowed him into her home.

High Court judge Justice Lee James Burney found that the offending was particularly serious because the man had breached the trust of a close family member.

The man was convicted of one count of rape over the incident on May 6, 2025.

The court heard that the complainant had known him since he was a young child and that they shared a close family relationship.

The man lived with his family near the complainant, who lived with her siblings and children.

In the early hours of May 6, the complainant heard him calling through her bedroom window.

She told him he could come inside if he wanted something to eat and could sleep in the living room, where her children were sleeping.

She then went back to sleep.

The court heard that the man, who was under the influence of alcohol, entered her bedroom and raped her while she was in bed.

Breach of trust

In sentencing, Justice Burney said the offending was aggravated by the man's breach of his cousin's trust.

The court heard that he was intoxicated and had strangled the complainant in her bedroom before raping her.

Justice Burney said the man's immaturity had affected his decision-making when he went to his cousin's house in the dead of night and forced himself on her.

The judge imposed a 12-year prison sentence and fixed a non-parole period of seven years and three months to support and encourage his rehabilitation.