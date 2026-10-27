Cash must remain an option as Fiji goes digital

Cash must remain an essential payment option in Fiji as the country moves towards a digital economy, particularly for people in rural and remote communities.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica said unreliable internet connections, natural disasters and limited access to digital services could leave communities unable to make electronic payments.

Speaking at the inaugural Island Nations Currency and Payments Summit, organised by Currency Research in partnership with the Reserve Bank of Fiji, at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in Denarau, Nadi, today, Mr Kamikamica stressed the importance of giving Fijians a choice between cash and digital payments.

“In Fiji, while digital payments have expanded significantly, cash remains a trusted and resilient payment instrument. It works without electricity, telecommunications networks or digital devices,” he said.

“The future is unlikely to be exclusively cash-based or exclusively digital. It will be shaped by coexistence, choice and adaptability.”

Mr Kamikamica said Fiji needed payment systems that were secure, affordable and accessible to everyone, regardless of where they lived.

While digital payments offered opportunities to reduce transaction costs, improve business efficiency and support trade and investment, he said the transition must not come at the expense of those who continued to rely on cash.

He said financial inclusion in Fiji had reached nearly 90 per cent of the population over the past five years.

The focus was now shifting towards improving people’s ability to manage their finances and use financial services effectively, he added.

The Government’s National Digital Strategy 2025–2030, launched in April 2025, aims to position Fiji as a leading digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Kamikamica also highlighted the Fiji Innovation Hub’s support for nine start-ups, including initiatives involving peer-to-peer lending, savings and investment opportunities.

However, he warned that greater reliance on digital payments also exposed consumers to cybersecurity threats and increasingly sophisticated scams.

He said stronger infrastructure, better governance and consumer protection measures were needed to maintain public confidence in digital payment systems.

Mr Kamikamica called for closer cooperation between governments, central banks, financial institutions and technology providers to build secure and reliable payment systems.

“Our future is hybrid. By embracing both the enduring value of cash and the transformative potential of digital systems, we can build financial ecosystems that are not only modern but also inclusive, resilient and sustainable,” he said.

