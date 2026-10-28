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PM addresses conflicting announcements over new A-G

The revelation follows conflicting descriptions of Mr Valenitabua's appointment in an official Fiji Government announcement, raising questions about his status.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 08:00

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that Solicitor-General Ropate Green believes Sevuloni Valenitabua should be Acting Attorney-General rather than the substantive holder of the office.

The revelation follows conflicting descriptions of Mr Valenitabua's appointment in an official Fiji Government announcement, raising questions about his status.

Mr Rabuka made the disclosure when asked whether the Government had made a blunder in announcing Mr Valenitabua's swearing-in.

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“I don’t know if there was a blunder — I’m not a lawyer, but Solicitor-General (Ropate Green) thinks Valenitabua should be Acting AG,” he said.

The apparent disagreement emerged after the Fiji Government announced Mr Valenitabua's swearing-in on its official Facebook page at 6.21pm on Tuesday, identifying him as Acting Attorney-General.

By about 8.30pm, the post had been edited to identify him as Attorney-General.

Conflicting descriptions

Mr Valenitabua also addressed the conflicting descriptions, saying he had been sworn in as Attorney-General despite the Government's initial announcement identifying him as acting.

“The reporting from Fiji Government is that I was acting AG but PM has given the correction so right now I am AG,” he said.

Mr Rabuka had earlier clarified to this masthead that Mr Valenitabua was the substantive Attorney-General, not an acting office-holder.

However, his latest comments indicate that the Solicitor-General holds a different view of the appointment.

The reason for that difference has not been explained.

Appointment

Mr Valenitabua, who has about 29 years of legal experience, was sworn in by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at State House on Tuesday.

Siromi Turaga had been serving as Acting Attorney-General before resigning from the role earlier this month.

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