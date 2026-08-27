Nation

Police accept criticism, pleads for nation's help to fight crime

Mr Tudravu said operational measures were already being adopted to make policing more proactive rather than reactive.

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 16:00

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at the launch of the Gender Barrier Assessment Project Report in Novotel Suva Lami Bay on June 30, 2026.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at the launch of the Gender Barrier Assessment Project Report in Novotel Suva Lami Bay on June 30, 2026.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Fiji Police Force accepts criticism over recent cases of aggravated robberies and burglaries.

However, he insists arrests alone will not fix the problem, calling instead for a whole-of-nation effort to tackle the root causes of crime.

Mr Tudravu said operational measures were already being adopted to make policing more proactive rather than reactive.

Related stories


Statistics:

Despite public concern, Police statistics from January to July 2026 show most serious crimes falling compared with the same period last year.

Burglary dropped 7.3 per cent, robbery fell 32.8 per cent and aggravated robbery decreased 17.8 per cent.

Aggravated burglary was down 7.7 per cent, while theft fell 7.9 per cent.

Overall crime dropped 11 per cent, from 11,387 cases in 2025 to 10,106 this year.

One exception was motor vehicle theft, which rose from 31 cases in the first seven months of 2025 to 51 for the same period this year.

Mr Tudravu said the force needed to understand why habitual offenders kept reoffending.

“This is where we need to also focus our attention as a nation,” he said.

“We have individuals coming into the system who are habitual offenders with multiple theft or burglary cases, which begs two critical questions: why and what can be an effective deterrent?”

He acknowledged CCTV investment had helped investigations but said Police did not act only after footage surfaced on social media.

“While this will be met with scepticism, the Fiji Police Force accepts constructive criticism,” he said, inviting stakeholders to engage through its Community Policing arm.

“Crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility.”

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj

Explore more on these topics

Police

Most popular

Source: https://fijipocketguide.com/
Nation

Auditor-General could not verify $90 COVID payments

Vodafone M-Paisa and Digicel MyCash.
Nation

Audit flags missing approval for $18.5m digital payment balance

Family survives, Nagigi, Labasa, house fire
Nation

Son’s quick action saves six from Nagigi house fire

Molly Picklum
Other Sports

Picklum returns to defend Fiji Pro title

Tafzeel Accounting director Tafzeel Ali and Ba FA president Praneel Dayal (right).
Football

Ba receives B.O.G boost

Raluve U18
Rugby

HPU begins scholarship selection process

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau in Labasa on August 26, 2026.
Entertainment

Contestant turns Festival spotlight on youth and drugs

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu during the launch of the Empowering Students with HIV and Drug Use Information Reflective Workshop and Baseline Survey Report on August 25, 2026.
Health

Government reviews school HIV policy as Central Division cases rise

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad (centre) with Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji president Vinesh Prakash and community members after opening the third Annual Convention of the Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji at Muanidevo Sanatan Primary School in Dreketi on August 24, 2026. Photo: NFP
Culture

Elders honoured for preserving Sanatan culture and traditions