Taveuni youth urged to choose sport over drugs

Taveuni youth are gaining new pathways in sport, training and rehabilitation through Government initiatives.

Students of Bucalevu Secondary School and athletes from the Taveuni Rugby Union will benefit from new gym equipment handed over by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

The equipment will be shared by the school and the rugby union under a dual-use agreement, giving students and athletes access to facilities to improve their strength, fitness and sporting performance.

He said young people should use sport and physical activity as positive alternatives to drugs.

“Stay away from drugs and use the gym to keep yourselves occupied and advance your sporting activities,” Mr Saukuru said.

Eleven students also received certificates and medals after completing the Bronze Award of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

Seeds of Success closes at Taveuni Correctional Facility

Mr Saukuru also closed the four-day Seeds of Success training programme at the Taveuni Correctional Facility on Sept 18.

The programme, run in partnership with the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS), provides youth inmates with practical skills and knowledge to support personal development and prepare for their return to their communities.

He said the programme would help participants build confidence and skills for employment or starting businesses.

He said the Ministry would continue taking training opportunities to correctional facilities to support young people as they prepare for life after release.