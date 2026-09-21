Nation

Social media shift challenges traditional news media

BBC Media Action survey finds social media is increasingly becoming the main source of information for audiences across six Pacific countries.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 18:00

Updated 21 September 2026 | 19:17 FJT

Participants gathered with facilitators during the BBC Media Action workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 21, 2026.

Participants gathered with facilitators during the BBC Media Action workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 21, 2026.

A survey conducted by BBC Media Action involving more than 6,600 people has revealed that more people are now getting information from social media platforms.

This poses a major challenge to the media industry, especially traditional news organisations such as newspapers, radio and television.

To help news media companies adapt, BBC Media Action organised a four-day innovative storytelling workshop.

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The workshop started last Saturday at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu, with 18 journalists and media leaders from eight countries attending.

BBC Media Action Pacific Programme Project Director Dipak Bhattarai said the organisation decided to reach out to journalists as the Fijian Media Association was working with the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) on its eighth Pacific Media Summit, being held in Fiji after 14 years.

“When we conducted the survey in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga and Samoa, we asked one question: where are you getting your information from?” Mr Bhattarai said.

“Their response was all the same, which was social media.”

He said the workshop would help journalists learn how to use social media platforms properly so they could provide correct information to their audiences, viewers and readers.

“There are so much misinformation and disinformation on social media platforms as everyone can produce stories,” he said.

“But we want the journalists who know how to verify the information, fact-check and follow the editorial guidelines to assist audiences by providing the information.

“In this way, people will get the information the way they want to receive it.”

He said information should be entertaining, informative and educational.

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