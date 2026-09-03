Nation

Police body-cam footage could become court evidence

Police Bill endorsement vital to body cams implementation

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 17:00

police body cam

Police body-worn camera footage could be legally admitted as evidence in court if the proposed Police Bill is passed.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua said the legalisation of body cameras would strengthen evidence gathering during police investigations and prosecutions.

He said body-worn cameras remained a much-needed tool for effective police operations.

Related stories

However, the cameras were still at the trial stage and were being used mainly for training and, in some cases, small-scale operations.

“Unfortunately, at this point, we do not have the legislation to support it being legalised to aid operations and investigations,” he clarified.

Mr Naivalurua said he was optimistic the new Police Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon, would provide the legal framework needed for the technology.

The legalisation of police body cameras to support evidence gathering during investigations is included in the proposed legislation.

“At present during the trial stage of the body cams, evidence or footage of operations cannot be admitted in court as evidence,” he explained.

“What we capture on those body cams presently cannot be admissible in court during its trial phase.”

Mr Naivalurua said body-worn cameras would also enhance the protection and safety of police officers during foot patrols in criminal network zones and other dark spots.

Funding remains a challenge

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe previously confirmed that funding remained the biggest hurdle to a full rollout of the technology.

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence had recommended that the Fiji Police Force fast-track its body-cam programme to improve transparency and public confidence during its review of the force’s 2021-2022 annual report.

The committee found that the force had yet to establish the legislative framework, digital storage infrastructure and operational policies needed to support the technology.

The force said the technology could not be fully implemented until appropriate laws and secure data storage systems were in place.

The committee, chaired by Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, noted that body-worn cameras had been preliminarily assessed, particularly for traffic enforcement and highway operations.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Police

Most popular

TNG's senior counsel, Feizal Haniff.
Courts and Law

Environment Department resists TNG records request

Centre for Democracy and Dialogue executive director Nilesh Lal
Nation

CRR calls for multiple referendums on new Constitution

Vanuatu Minister for Climate Change Adaptation Ralph Regenvanu arrives at the official opening of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM55) in Koror, Palau, on 31 August, 2026.
Pacific

Australia not doing enough on climate change: Vanuatu

Nadi Airport Golf Club president Joeli Kotesuva, Raina Kumar, Ryan Kumar and Golf Fiji president Ricky Locke. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
Golf

Kumar siblings claim Nadi Open titles

FANCA
Football

Fiji wins sixth FANCA Premier title

Former Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica and Melbourne Storm's Eliesa Katoa
Rugby League

Kamikamica eyes Bati coaching

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa
Health

New digital system puts prison health data at fingertips

Miss Fiji Rugby Union Suliana Latianara is using her Hibiscus journey to advocate for youth empowerment, mental health and ocean conservation.
Entertainment

Mother's loss inspires Hibiscus contestant to find her voice

HIV AIDS
Health

Fiji prepares major survey to establish true scale of HIV outbreak