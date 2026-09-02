Nation

Police housing repairs a ministry priority

Funds allocated for maintenance and renovation of staff quarters this year.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 17:30

Fiji Police Force

Photo: Police Media Cell

Police officers' and staff welfare remains a priority for the Ministry of Policing, with maintenance and renovation work planned for staff quarters and housing.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua said funds had been allocated for the programme this year and the ministry was determined to complete scheduled repair and maintenance work.

"We are working hard to achieve this outcomes and repair most of these damaged buildings or houses for police officers staying in sponsored quarters," he added.

Related stories


Explore more on these topics

Police

Most popular

Representatives from Pacific civil society groups in Palau.
Pacific

Groups question Pacific leaders' silence on HIV

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi visits Fiji this week.
Nation

UAE Minister Dr Al Kaabi visits Fiji for high-level talks

Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive officer Seema Shandil and Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu (middle ) with participants during the Concumer Council of Fiji’s Policy launch on September 1, 2026, at Civic Centre in Suva.
Nation

Healthy food too expensive for many families, says Consumer Council

Nadi Airport Golf Club president Joeli Kotesuva, Raina Kumar, Ryan Kumar and Golf Fiji president Ricky Locke. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
Golf

Kumar siblings claim Nadi Open titles

FANCA
Football

Fiji wins sixth FANCA Premier title

Former Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica and Melbourne Storm's Eliesa Katoa
Rugby League

Kamikamica eyes Bati coaching

Anita Narayan (centre) with family members Mere Kabakoro (left) and Salanieta Navosa during the FMF Hibiscus Festival at Albert Park in Suva on August 31, 2026.
Entertainment

‘It’s not the same’: Vendor remembers Hibiscus of old

Isireli Gumatua manages the youth group's business stall during Day 3 of the FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival at Albert Park in Suva on August 31, 2026.
Entertainment

Daku youth showcase traditional fans at Hibiscus Festival

Vausdeo Maharaj with his book, The History of Hanuman Gadhi Waiqele, in Labasa on August 31, 2026. Photo: Devisha Prakash
Culture

Brisbane-based former teacher returns to document temple’s history