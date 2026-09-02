Police housing repairs a ministry priority
Funds allocated for maintenance and renovation of staff quarters this year.
Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 17:30
Photo: Police Media Cell
Police officers' and staff welfare remains a priority for the Ministry of Policing, with maintenance and renovation work planned for staff quarters and housing.
Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua said funds had been allocated for the programme this year and the ministry was determined to complete scheduled repair and maintenance work.
"We are working hard to achieve this outcomes and repair most of these damaged buildings or houses for police officers staying in sponsored quarters," he added.