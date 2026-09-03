Nation

Corrections moves to digitise inmates’ medical records

PATIS launched as Corrections Service tackles growing burden of HIV, NCDs, mental health conditions and other illnesses.

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 03 September 2026 | 13:59 FJT

Ministry of Health staff and Fiji Corrections Service staff pose for a photo after the launch of the Patient Information System (PATIS) at the FCS Compound, Walu Bay.

Ministry of Health staff and Fiji Corrections Service staff pose for a photo after the launch of the Patient Information System (PATIS) at the FCS Compound, Walu Bay.

Photo: Joseph Balolo

Fiji’s correctional facilities are dealing with a growing health burden as the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) moves to digitise inmates’ medical records to improve treatment and continuity of care.

With 206 HIV cases and the continued burden of non-communicable diseases, mental health conditions and terminal illnesses, the FCS is at the forefront of several health challenges facing the country.

The launch of the Patient Information System (PATIS), Fiji’s national electronic medical record and health information system, comes as the FCS moves away from paper-based medical records.

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FCS Medical Services director Dr Orisi Vulibulu said some of the healthcare challenges included fragmented records, paper-based documentation without backups, and difficulties accessing patients’ medical histories and results.

“This marks a new chapter for healthcare delivery services within the FCS, as well as representing our commitment to patient dignity, modernising patient information systems, improving accountability and continuity of healthcare,” he said.

Dr Vulibulu said PATIS would support the care of patients with non-communicable diseases, chronic and acute health conditions, infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, as well as aged care.

FCS acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva said he hoped the system would help improve healthcare for inmates, particularly those with mental health conditions and those living with HIV.

“We are a vulnerable institution, given that the onslaught of new diseases that have come to our country are also felt at the institutions.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa said the introduction of PATIS at the FCS would provide better information, leading to improved clinical services, clinical decision-making, planning and patient outcomes.

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