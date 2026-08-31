Football

Fiji wins sixth FANCA Premier title

Zibraz Sahid capped an outstanding tournament by being named Most Valuable Player and Golden Ball winner.

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 10:00

FANCA

Pacific Heavy Industries Fiji team at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Photo: FANCA

Striker Fazil Faizul Ail was the toast of Pacific Heavy Industries Fiji after scoring the winning goal as the side edged New Zealand in the Premier Division final of the Classic Buses FANCA Nations World Cup at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Sunday.

The Ba football representative headed home the winner from a Mohammed Nabil corner kick in a pulsating final before a jam-packed Prince Charles Park, with close to 4,000 supporters in attendance.

The match-winning goal came in the first minute, with Fiji defending its lead with courage, discipline and character until the final whistle.

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The side included Willam Valentine, Sahil Valentine, Moje Balenaga, Zibraaz Sahib, Mohammed Shazil and Nabil Begg.

The Intiaz Khan coached side went undefeated throughout the tournament and did not concede a goal. The side was also named the best-disciplined nation.

Zibraz Sahid capped an outstanding tournament by being named Most Valuable Player and Golden Ball winner.

Mohammed Aziz claimed the Golden Glove, completing an extraordinary tournament in which Fiji did not concede a single goal.

Fiji Head of Nation and FANCA 2026 Organising Committee chair Javed Ahmed said there was immense pride in the achievement of claiming the country's sixth title.

"The victory was a fitting conclusion to a truly historic FANCA Nations World Cup on home soil," he said.

He added that this triumph carries even greater significance as FANCA 2026 was staged alongside the historic Fiji Muslim League Centenary Celebrations bringing together generations of the community through football, faith, brotherhood and unity.

"To our players, coaching staff, management, officials and supporters, this title belongs to all of you. To our National Team Naming Rights Sponsor, Pacific Heavy Industries Limited, AAAK and our sponsors, our sincere appreciation for believing in and standing behind Team Fiji on this historic journey," said Ahmed.

Other finals:

Legends: New Zealand beat Canada 1-0.

Veterans: USA beat Fiji 3-0.

Masters: Fiji beat USA 5-0.


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