Kamikamica eyes Bati coaching

Former Melbourne Storm forward and Fiji Bati captainTui Kamikamica hopes to one day join the national team’s coaching staff.

Kamikamica, who spent more than 10 years with Melbourne Storm, said he was grateful for the chance to work with the club’s academy players next year.

“Right now, I’m super glad that the club, Melbourne Storm, has given me the opportunity to be involved in coaching next year,” he said.

“I’ll be coaching our academy boys, Anatoly and Lance, from the Storm.

“To be honest, it’s truly an honour for me to be part of this great club.”

Kamikamica said coaching had always been one of his goals after his playing career.

He announced his retirement from the NRL effective immediately on medical grounds last month.

“Once I finish playing rugby league, I always wanted to be part of the coaching staff.

“Hopefully in the future I’ll be one of the coaching staff for the Fiji Bati too. That is my ultimate goal.

“But at the moment I’m truly grateful that I’ve got a job at the Storm and trying to spread awareness to the kids, not only in Australia but especially here in Fiji.”

Kamikamica said he wanted to use his experience to inspire young Fijian players and encourage them to pursue opportunities in rugby league.

He was honoured in a match between Melbourne Storm Jersey Flegg U21s and Kaiviti Silktails last Saturday where they contested the inaugural Tui Kamikamica Bowl at Churchill Park, Lautoka. The Silktails won, 36-26.

The game recognised Kamikamica’s contribution to rugby league in both Fiji and Australia, as well as the pathway he represents for aspiring Fijian players.

“We’ve got heaps of talent in Fiji, but now I can share my experience with them and hope to motivate them to come and play rugby in Australia,” the Somosomo, Taveuni native said.

Kamikamica said one of his biggest career highlights was making his Melbourne Storm debut in 2017.

He played 15 NRL finals games, including the 2024 and 2025 NRL Grand Finals. He was also a valued squad member during Melbourne’s 2017 and 2020 NRL premiership-winning seasons.

“As a young kid, I grew up in Fiji. I never thought the opportunity was going to come. And for me to achieve that goal, especially being part of the Melbourne Storm, because Storm is one of the respected NRL clubs, for me to make my debut there as an island boy from Taveuni, that is one of my huge achievements.

“Not only me, but representing my family, my friends and, most importantly, representing Fiji.”

Kamikamica said representing Fiji was one of the proudest moments of his career.

“Every time I go out there to represent a tournament, I carry Fiji on my back. So, I make sure I give my true motivation,” he said.

“As a little kid in Fiji, I always dreamed of playing for my country. And to do that, to wear that jumper each week, it’s such an honour.

“And I represent my family and friends. Because we know in Fiji, sports are one of the number one things that bring people together.”

Meanwhile, Bati head coach Mick Potter is expected to have a clearer picture of his squad by September 20, when most players finish their club commitments and recover from injuries.

He will confirm his final 40-member squad on October 6.

Fiji is drawn in Pool A with Australia, New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

The team will spend about six days in Fiji before training together for a week in Australia ahead of the Rugby League World Cup which kicks off on October 15.







