Courts and Law

Ex-Post Fiji boss's conviction appeal questioned by High Court

Former Post Fiji CEO pleaded guilty to an amended abuse of office charge in 2024.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 10:30

Court Anirudha Bansod

Former chief executive officer Anirudha Bansod outside the Suva Magistrate Court on June 13, 2024.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

The High Court in Suva has questioned the merits of former Post Fiji chief executive officer Anirudha Bansod's bid to appeal his conviction after he pleaded guilty to an abuse of office charge in 2024.

On May 29, 2024, Bansod pleaded guilty to an amended charge of abuse of office.

He admitted to providing a false confidentiality and conflict of interest declaration in relation to the tender for the design, development and implementation of the Post Fiji mobile application.

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He was sentenced to one and a half years' imprisonment.

The court cautioned his lawyer, from Karunaratne Lawyers, to consider Section 247 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which restricts appeals against convictions from the Magistrates Court where an accused person has entered a guilty plea.

The case was adjourned to September 9 for a further assessment of the appellant's case.

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