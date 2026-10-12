Rabuka hints possible delay to Constitution Bill process

The first public consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 could begin on Thursday in Suva, Nausori and Pacific Harbour, but Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Parliament may be asked for more time.

A draft programme for the Special Committee is circulating but has yet to be confirmed. Mr Rabuka spoke after the committee’s meeting yesterday.

The draft programme shows the committee reviewing the Bill and confirming its consultation schedule today and on Wednesday. Thursday’s sessions are listed for Suva from 9am to noon, Nausori from 5pm to 8pm, and Pacific Harbour in the evening.

Mr Rabuka said time was running short.

“At the moment, we only have 18 days from today, yes? We had 30 days at the reading,” he said.

He said the committee had only finalised its programme for this week at its first meeting.

“Or we can come back to Parliament in the first week of November to ask for the next sitting,” Mr Rabuka said.

The first week of November was expected to be the final sitting period for the current Parliament, but Mr Rabuka said it could continue until December 24.

Mr Rabuka earlier told this masthead that the committee would use its 30 days before reporting to Parliament on November 2.

The Bill requires 35 votes, a two-thirds majority, at its third reading before it can proceed to a referendum. Mr Rabuka has proposed December 9 for the referendum.