Rakiraki businessman calls for equal protection under law

Rakiraki businessman George Shiu Raj has called for stronger constitutional protections, long-term land security and equal treatment under the law for all races, warning that unresolved inequalities could deepen social divisions in Fiji.

Speaking during the ninth public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill at George Shiu Raj Hall in Rakiraki yesterday, Mr Raj highlighted the historical struggles of the Indo-Fijian community, particularly insecurity surrounding land leases and the experiences of families evicted from their homes.

He reflected on the arrival of Indians in Fiji and their contributions to the country’s development, saying the sacrifices of earlier generations should not be overlooked.

Mr Raj said the lack of long-term land security had left some families vulnerable despite earlier periods of stability and lease extensions.

He described the emotional toll on elderly Indo-Fijians who had experienced eviction and stressed the need for constitutional safeguards to protect the rights and dignity of every community.

He also called for a police station in the area to ensure all communities received equal protection, arguing that law enforcement must serve every citizen regardless of race.

Mr Raj emphasised the need to address economic and social disparities between iTaukei and Indo-Fijians, warning that significant gaps could fuel jealousy, resentment and tension.

He said addressing these inequalities required practical action, including greater opportunities for iTaukei communities to participate in business, education and economic development.

Mr Raj acknowledged the land and development aspirations of indigenous mataqali, saying their needs must also be recognised and protected.

He pointed to a proposed gravel extraction licence for a tribe in Ra Province as an opportunity to promote economic inclusion, co-operation and national unity.

He said encouraging indigenous communities to participate in business ventures alongside other groups would help narrow economic gaps and strengthen relationships across communities.

Mr Raj stressed that Fiji’s progress depended on creating opportunities for all races while ensuring no community was left behind.

His submission called for a constitution that protects every citizen’s rights, addresses historical grievances and supports a more inclusive and economically balanced society.

He said lasting national unity required equal protection under the law, greater economic opportunities and security for all communities.