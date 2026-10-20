Reserve ‘Fijian’ Name for iTaukei, says Nand

Henry Nand has called for the term “Fijian” to be reserved for iTaukei, saying he is proud of his Indo-Fijian identity and supports recognising indigenous ownership of the name.

Mr Nand made the submission during the ninth public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill at George Shiu Raj Hall in Rakiraki yesterday.

“This is just my personal view. If that makes them happy, if the natives want to be called Fijian, then it should be given to them,” he said.

A descendant of Girmitiyas, Mr Nand said Indo-Fijians had lived in Fiji for generations and made significant contributions to the country.

“We are descendants of Girmitiyas. We can’t do much about that. Who we are, we are. We have been in this country for long. We contribute to this country,” he said.

He said he was comfortable with being identified as an Indo-Fijian or Fiji Islander.

Mr Nand also called for the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) to retain its traditional role, including authority in the selection of the President.

On land and marine resources, he urged the return of iqoliqoli to traditional owners, alongside training for local communities in sustainable reef management.

Drawing on his experience as a dive instructor, he raised concerns about reef degradation and called for an investigation into alleged waste dumping near the coastline by the Rakiraki Town Council.

He further argued that state-owned land should remain under government control to support public funding, noting that more than 92 per cent of Fiji's land was already native-owned.

Mr Nand also stressed the importance of maintaining a secular government that respects Fiji's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.



