The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Naval Division has tested the integration of uncrewed vessels with its maritime operations as part of efforts to strengthen Fiji’s response to threats in its maritime approaches.

The trial was conducted during the Maritime Phase of Exercise Bougainville 2026, which tested the RFMF maritime element’s ability to coordinate surveillance, operational forces and partner agencies during a simulated maritime threat.

The exercise brought together national agencies, patrol vessels, small boats, naval divers, air assets and uncrewed systems.

A key part of the exercise was a proof-of-concept trial involving two uncrewed surface vessels from the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN).

The vessels were integrated with crewed platforms to explore how emerging technology could support maritime surveillance and coordinated operations.

The scenario began when the Fiji Maritime Surveillance and Rescue Coordination Centre (FMSRCC), based at the Vuvale Maritime Essential Services Centre, received and validated information indicating potential illicit activity.

Working with partner agencies, the centre combined available data and shared updates through the IORIS platform, providing participating agencies with a common view of the developing situation.

As the scenario progressed, RFNS Timo provided the primary surface presence.

It was supported by the Small Boat Squadron’s rigid-hulled inflatable boats and inshore patrol vessels.

These assets took part in rapid interdiction and amphibious assault drills involving land force elements from the 3rd Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR) RRICG.

Naval divers also conducted underwater inspections to support the approach of 3FIR personnel to an island of interest.

Throughout the exercise, the Navy coordinated air and uncrewed assets to maintain situational awareness across participating agencies.

The two uncrewed surface vessels were incorporated into the shared operational picture, allowing the Navy to assess how the technology could contribute to surveillance and coordinated maritime operations.

The exercise also tested how information, decision-making and operational responses could be coordinated between agencies during a maritime security threat.

It reinforced the Navy’s role in supporting other national agencies in responding to threats and protecting Fiji’s maritime borders.

Exercise Bougainville 2026 also identified capability gaps and areas requiring further development.

The findings will guide the Navy’s near-term priorities as it works to strengthen operational readiness, interagency cooperation and the RFMF’s contribution to national maritime security.