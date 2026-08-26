Rural development must move beyond Suva: Government

Rural development must be shaped by the voices and experiences of communities outside Suva, particularly those in rural and maritime areas, says acting permanent secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mitieli Cama.

Mr Cama made the statement during the draft National Rural Development Policy (NRDP) validation workshop in Labasa, where stakeholders discussed the challenges and priorities that should guide rural development in Fiji.

He said the Northern Division had an important role to play because of its major contributions to agriculture, fisheries, forestry, tourism, trade and other economic activities.

However, he said communities in the division continued to face challenges including geographical isolation, poor transportation and connectivity, limited access to markets and essential services, climate and disaster risks, infrastructure gaps and limited economic opportunities for women and young people.

Mr Cama said development and resilience could no longer be treated as separate priorities.

He said infrastructure and service investments should, where possible, help communities become safer and more resilient to cyclones, floods, droughts, coastal hazards and other shocks.

“The opportunity before us is greater than simply producing another Government policy,” Mr Cama said.

“We have an opportunity to establish a new way of delivering rural development in Fiji, one that connects national priorities with provincial opportunities, community aspirations and household outcomes.”

Mr Cama called for communities, the vanua, private sector, civil society, faith-based organisations and development partners to take collective ownership of the policy.

He said Government had a responsibility to create an enabling environment, coordinate resources, strengthen systems and deliver essential services, but successful implementation would depend on the knowledge, leadership and commitment of communities and other partners.

The draft NRDP aims to promote a more integrated, coordinated, inclusive, place-based and people-centred approach to rural transformation.

For the Northern Division, priorities include strengthening agriculture, fisheries, forestry, tourism, micro, small and medium enterprises, cooperatives and rural businesses.

The policy also seeks to improve access to finance and markets, promote value addition, embrace digital technology and innovation, and create sustainable employment and income opportunities.