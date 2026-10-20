Sabeto pilot calls for greater share of economic wealth

An airline pilot from Sabeto Village, has called on the Government to ensure the people of Ba Province receive a greater share of Fiji’s economic wealth.

Marika Lewaqai said the province contributed significantly to the national economy through tourism, mining and international activities, yet its people continued to feel underrepresented politically and economically.

“We contribute to the economic power of Fiji, but far less in the political part. We want to change that,” he said.

“After 55 years of independence, we have given enough to nation-building. It is about time to return the wealth, especially to the province of Ba.”

He said landowners and communities had contributed land and natural resources to national development but had yet to see sufficient benefits.

“We have the ground, we have the sea, we have the islands. The foundations of these islands and the rocks come from the rivers owned by the Tui Sabeto. What do the people of Sabeto get?” he asked.

Mr Lewaqai said poverty remained a concern among communities that had contributed to the country’s development and called for a fairer distribution of economic benefits.

He also raised concerns about Fiji’s Constitution, recalling his experience as a candidate in the 2014 General Election.

During an interview, he said he had described the 2013 Constitution as fundamentally flawed and argued that it disadvantaged certain communities.

Mr Lewaqai said he supported constitutional amendments Bill 32 and called for the repeal of Clause 2 while retaining Chapter 10.

He also recommended that Christianity retain its place in the Constitution, saying communities had been patient for many years.

Mr Lewaqai urged the Government to consider the concerns of indigenous communities and address what he described as an imbalance in the distribution of the country’s wealth and political representation.