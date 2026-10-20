PM still seeking forgiveness from those he offended

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on global church leaders to pray for Fiji, saying he is still seeking reconciliation with people he has offended.

Speaking at the Billy Graham Global Diaspora Missions in and Beyond Oceania Consultation at Nalagi Hotel in Nadi last night, Mr Rabuka spoke about the challenges of seeking forgiveness and the need for prayer as the country faces social and national issues.

Mr Rabuka said he continued to apologise to those he had offended, while acknowledging that whether to forgive him was a decision for those receiving the apology.





The islands of Fiji need your prayers. I'm still trying to come right with our own people. That is the dilemma I have. But I do keep saying sorry to the people I've offended, knowing that half or even more of them will not accept, will not forgive. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka





“But that's not my role. I confess, whether they forgive me or not, that is their right.”

He said people should acknowledge their mistakes and seek forgiveness, while recognising that others had the right to decide whether to forgive them.

Mr Rabuka also drew a connection between the consultation and his own consultations with people around the country on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

He said people raised a range of concerns during his consultations, from constitutional matters to household electricity problems and the effects of El Niño.

Mr Rabuka said people often brought their concerns directly to him as Prime Minister and urged the gathering to include prayer in its consultations.

He also said Fiji needed to remember the recurring nature of El Niño and prepare for its return.

“We have forgotten that El Niño comes around almost every seven years. And we should be prepared to be ready when it comes around again,” he said.

Consultation coordinator Reverend Dr T.B. Thomas, who is originally from Malaysia and is now based in Canada, said the event was organised because the South Pacific was often under-represented in global mission discussions.

“We came to Fiji because we felt this part of the world is under-represented in the global mission,” he said.

“Whenever people talk about global missions, this part is often forgotten. They think of Asia and Africa, but they don't think about the South Pacific.”

Dr Thomas said organisers had spent about four years considering the location before deciding to hold the consultation in Fiji rather than a larger country such as Australia or New Zealand.

He said Fiji was a suitable choice, with the College of Theology and Evangelism also based in the country.

Dr Thomas said 105 participants were expected to attend the five-day event, with about 35 countries represented across the continents, including North America, South America, Asia and Africa.



