Macuata coach proud despite quarterfinal defeat

Macuata Women’s Rugby coach Motu Lalagavesi remains proud of her team despite their 36-15 defeat to Suva in the Marama Championship quarterfinal at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last Saturday.

“It has been a tough season, but I’m proud that we have reached the quarterfinal of the Marama Championship,” she said.

She acknowledged Suva’s strength and praised her players for their determination, despite missing six regular players through injury.

“Suva is a tough team. I’m grateful to my players for holding them until the end. I was without my six regular players who are injured. It’s hard luck, but now we are focusing on the Nasoko competition,” Lalagavesi said.

Macuata made a strong start, leading 10-5 for much of the first half, with winger Lice Baleadrau scoring two tries.

Suva’s first try was scored by Leanne Rokobiau as Macuata held the advantage in the early stages.

However, Suva responded through a forward attack, with powerful No. 8 Alisi Galo scoring their second try. The successful conversion gave Suva a 12-10 lead at halftime.





Skipper Cup quarterfinal results

Subrails Marama results

• Nadi 38-26 Nadroga

• Suva 36-15 Macuata

• Nasinu 36-26 Kadavu

• Namosi 30-27 Tailevu



