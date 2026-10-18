Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby

Macuata coach proud despite quarterfinal defeat

Macuata made a strong start, leading 10-5 for much of the first half, with winger Lice Baleadrau scoring two tries.

Monday 19 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 19 October 2026 | 10:31 FJT

Action between Macuata and Suva

Action between Macuata and Suva at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka in October 17, 2026

Photo: Leon Lord

Macuata Women’s Rugby coach Motu Lalagavesi remains proud of her team despite their 36-15 defeat to Suva in the Marama Championship quarterfinal at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last Saturday.

“It has been a tough season, but I’m proud that we have reached the quarterfinal of the Marama Championship,” she said.

She acknowledged Suva’s strength and praised her players for their determination, despite missing six regular players through injury.

Related stories

“Suva is a tough team. I’m grateful to my players for holding them until the end. I was without my six regular players who are injured. It’s hard luck, but now we are focusing on the Nasoko competition,” Lalagavesi said.

Macuata made a strong start, leading 10-5 for much of the first half, with winger Lice Baleadrau scoring two tries.

Suva’s first try was scored by Leanne Rokobiau as Macuata held the advantage in the early stages.

However, Suva responded through a forward attack, with powerful No. 8 Alisi Galo scoring their second try. The successful conversion gave Suva a 12-10 lead at halftime.


Skipper Cup quarterfinal results

Subrails Marama results

Nadi 38-26 Nadroga

Suva 36-15 Macuata

Nasinu 36-26 Kadavu

Namosi 30-27 Tailevu


News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiRugby

Most popular

Josaia Dinono and Venktesh Naidu
Courts and Law

Clerk, director convicted over $33K payments

Vilimaina Wotta
Crime

Police classify woman’s death as murder

Kava farmers gathered during a public consultation in Taveuni on October 15, 2026. Photo: Parliament Fij
Nation

Can the new Kava Bill stop thieves? Farmers want answers

BA Rugby 2026
Rugby

Ba strengthens defence for quarters

Nadi Rugby Team 2026
Rugby

Anybody can win, says official

Namosi
Rugby

Namosi on track to defend title

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr Luisa Cikamatana
Health

Pharmacists urged to promote responsible antibiotic use

VOU Dance Group director Sachiko Soro (fourth from left) with executives.
Entertainment

VOU secures $50,000 grant for dance education

The Pearl South Pacific Resort.
What's On

Pinktober events to raise funds for women’s cancer testing