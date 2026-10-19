Where is Acting FICAC Commissioner?

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) acting Commissioner Lavinia Rokoika has reportedly been absent from office for several weeks without formally notifying the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Ms Rokoika’s reported absence raises questions amid concerns over public interest cases being withdrawn or discontinued by FICAC prosecutors through nolle prosequi applications.

Yesterday, former Fiji Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current chief financial officer Vimlesh Sagar were acquitted following a withdrawal application by FICAC.

In August, FICAC filed a nolle prosequi application in a separate matter involving the two men. Also in August, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica was acquitted of charges of perjury and providing false information.

The Fiji Sun gathered allegations that the JSC had not been notified of Ms Rokoika’s reported absence from office for more than a month.

The Fiji Sun understands that the JSC, as the constitutionally mandated appointing body, is not in a position to act on her reported absence because it did not appoint her.

Ms Rokoika was appointed by the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Fiji Sun was informed that Ms Rokoika’s absence may be in breach of relevant policies.

“The issue around the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner hasn’t been resolved yet. That’s why JSC isn’t saying anything,” a source said.

Attempts to obtain comments from Mr Rabuka, Ms Rokoika and Chief Justice Salesi Temo were unsuccessful.

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