Former Labasa footballer remembered for kindness

A father who would wake up to open the door for former Labasa football star Nemani Rasiga after his late-night drinking sessions will no longer have the chance to welcome him home.

Mr Rasiga was found dead near the Labasa River yesterday after bystanders noticed a body, prompting police to attend the scene.

His stepfather, Aisea Kaliseiwaqa, 67, described him as a humble, family-oriented, friendly, soft-spoken and respectful man who coached aspiring footballers and was actively involved in the community.

Mr Kaliseiwaqa said Mr Rasiga’s death remained under police investigation, adding that he was valued by the Labasa community for his achievements as a footballer representing his home district.

Mr Rasiga lived with Mr Kaliseiwaqa and his family at their home in Nasekula, Labasa. Fighting back tears, Mr Kaliseiwaqa recalled their final interactions.

He acknowledged that his stepson’s alcohol consumption may have been a factor in his death, although he described him as manageable.

“Whenever he was drunk or sober, he was kind and softly spoken. He used to call me, ‘Ta, open the door please’,” he said.





Aisea Kaliseiwaqa at his home following the death of his son and former Labasa Football Association player Nemani Rasiga, on October 16, 2026.





Mr Kaliseiwaqa said his last interaction with Mr Rasiga was on Wednesday morning, when he asked him to have breakfast and visit Labasa Hospital for a check-up.

“I told him to have his breakfast and visit the hospital for a check-up because he was feeling sick, but I am not sure where he went afterwards,” he said.

Mr Kaliseiwaqa said Mr Rasiga had asked him for money to see a doctor in town.

Details of the funeral and burial arrangements would be announced after a meeting and discussions with the family’s mataqali.

“We are also waiting for our relatives and family to arrive from other parts of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu,” he said.

Mr Kaliseiwaqa said one of his nephews had informed him that several young men from the community had been called to Labasa Hospital to identify Mr Rasiga’s body.

Mr Rasiga is survived by two daughters and a son, who live in Malau, Labasa. He separated from his wife a few years ago.

Mr Kaliseiwaqa said his granddaughter, Seini Kaliseiwaqa, would carry on Mr Rasiga’s football legacy, having been coached by him from the early stages of her development towards becoming a national representative.

“One of my granddaughters has been selected to represent the Fiji under-17 girls’ football team, which will travel to Senegal for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games,” he said.

He said Mr Rasiga used to train Seini near their home to help sharpen her football skills.

“My late son pushed her to that level of football, and now she has to play in his footsteps and memories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police have begun investigations following the discovery.

Crime scene investigation personnel attended the scene where the body was found.

Police confirmed that a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 168