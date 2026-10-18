Captain Volavola urges Nadroga to fix discipline

The Nadroga side will turn its attention to the Skipper Cup semifinals after securing a place in the last four with a 35-18 victory over Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last Saturday.

Captain Jack Volavola said the team was excited to reach the semifinals but acknowledged that they still had areas to improve before their next challenge.

Speaking to SUNsports after the match, Volavola praised his teammates for their individual efforts in a tough encounter against a strong Suva outfit.

“It was really a tough game against a great Suva team, and credit goes back to the boys for their individual effort to get us a win from Suva, and also to the Suva team for giving us a hard and good game,” Volavola said.

“Despite we were playing with 14 players, it did not stop us from trying to execute our game plan and staying composed, and we managed to get the victory,” he said.

However, the Nadroga skipper said discipline would be a major focus as the team prepares for the semifinals, admitting that their lapses against Suva nearly cost them the match.

“We will go back to our drawing board and will try to rectify all our weaknesses we made against Suva, especially our discipline, which nearly cost us,” he said.

Volavola pointed to the team’s disciplinary issues, including high tackles that resulted in two yellow cards and one red card, as areas requiring immediate attention.

“We will review our quarterfinal game against Suva, so we can learn from our mistakes and head on towards the next challenge,” Volavola said.

With a place in the semifinals secured, Nadroga will be looking to build on its victory while tightening its discipline and improving its overall performance as the competition moves into its decisive stage.

“To all the Nadroga fans and supporters, we would like to acknowledge all the support that you have given towards the team, and we believe that you will all come in numbers to support the boys at the semifinal,” he said.





Skipper Cup quarterfinal results

Senior

Nadi 38-23 Ba

Tailevu 23-16 Navosa

Nadroga 35-23 Suva

Naitasiri 15-11 Malolo





U20

Suva 49-19 Tailevu

Nadi 43-20 Malolo

Ba 25-20 Tailevu

Nadroga 44-32 Naitasiri







