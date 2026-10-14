Retired couple enjoy life of travel, adventure

For 74-year-old Deb Robinson, retirement is not about slowing down. It is about seeing more of the world, making memories with her husband and enjoying the freedom they worked hard to achieve.

The Auckland, New Zealand, retiree and her husband, Nick Robinson, were among hundreds of passengers aboard the Celebrity Solstice cruise ship when it arrived at Lautoka Wharf yesterday before departing Fiji tonight.

For the couple, the journey marks a new chapter in life after they sold their business four years ago and embraced a lifestyle centred on travel and adventure.

Ms Robinson, who is travelling aboard the Celebrity Solstice for the second time, said she and her husband had thoroughly enjoyed the cruise, which brought them to Fiji from Hawaii.

With their working years behind them, the couple are making the most of their retirement, jokingly describing their travels as “ski holidays” — a humorous reference to spending their children’s inheritance.

She said their two children supported their decision to enjoy life and make the most of the opportunities available to them.

The couple also have three grandchildren, and Ms Robinson spoke warmly about her family and the importance of enjoying the years ahead.

For her, retirement has created an opportunity to focus on experiences rather than the demands of running a business.

Cruising has become one way for the couple to explore new destinations while enjoying the comfort and convenience of travelling by sea.

Fiji, however, holds some familiarity for the Robinsons.

Ms Robinson said she had visited the country two or three times previously with her children. Her husband also had business connections in Fiji about 20 to 30 years ago, giving the couple another reason to revisit places associated with their past.

Their stop in Lautoka offered an opportunity to reconnect with the country while enjoying another Pacific cruise.

For Ms Robinson, the journey reflects a simple philosophy: retirement is a time to enjoy the rewards of years of hard work, explore the world and create lasting memories with loved ones.

With the support of their family, she and her husband are happy to keep travelling, even if it means spending a little of that inheritance along the way.