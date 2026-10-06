Same-day referendum and General Election is a possibilty

Voters could cast ballots in both a national referendum and a general election on the same day.

The Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed that this is possible if key logistical condi­tions are met.

"We acknowledge that referenda and elec­tions are not mutually exclusive and, under favourable conditions, can be conducted simultaneously without significant detri­ment to either event."

The move could also streamline voting at the polls.

On Monday, amid pre-cop en­gagements and bilateral meetings at the Sheraton in Nadi, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced December 9, 2026 as ref­erendum day.

He also confirmed writing to the EC to suspend all election campaigning until after the referendum.

Mr Rabuka said the move was to ensure all eligible citizens had the opportunity to exercise their democratic right and decide on the questions put before them.

In a statement last night, chairperson of the Electoral Commis­sion (EC), Justice Usaia Ratuvili, said the Prime Minister's request would be thoroughly reviewed before a decision can be made.

"We take very seriously our Con­stitutional and statutory duties to conduct free and fair elections, impartially, and devoid of any diÂ­rection or control of any person or authority.

"We are considering all our func­tions, duties and powers set out in the National Referendum Act 2026, including the discretion in section 15(2) of the same."

Yesterday, political parties and civil society groups questioned the legality and timing of the ref­erendum announcement.





National Federation Party

Mem­ber of Parliament and NFP leader Biman Prasad said the Constitution Amendment Bill should first be reviewed by the newly estab­lished bipartisan parliamentary committee and discussed widely with the public before any refer­endum was held. "NFP agreed to vote for the Constitution Bill at its second reading last week because we want the people to participate in the Constitution-making pro­cess," Mr Prasad said.

"We should discuss it and agree on the changes it needs but we do not agree to this fast-tracking."

Mr Prasad said the Coalition Government had rejected the 2013 Constitution because it was a rushed document imposed by the previous government without sufficient public consultation.

"Now in 2026, we cannot make the same mistakes," he said.

He is calling on the Prime Minister to reconsider his position and respect the people.





Unity Fiji

Unity Fiji Party leader and former Reserve Bank of Fiji governor Savenaca Narube did not mince his words.

"This is another coup," Mr Narube claimed.

He compared the proposal with his 1987 coup and called on Fi­jians to oppose it.

Mr Narube called on the Electoral Commission to act strictly within the law.

He also questioned why campaign­ing should be suspended when there was no apparent legal or se­curity justification.

He also questioned whether the re­quest could signal a broader inten­tion to suspend the elections.

"There's no law, there's no threat to the country, and out of the blue he comes and asks for suspension of campaign, which implies that he has a plan to suspend the elec­tions," Mr Narube said.





Fiji Labour Party

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahen­dra Chaudhry said the Constitu­tion Amendment Bill had not gone through its third reading yet.

"That reading is mandatory. A ref­erendum date cannot be set until the Bill passes its Third Reading," Mr Chaudhry said.

"The Prime Minister cannot act on the assumption that the Bill will pass its third reading.

"We see it as a desperate bid by the PM to hold on to power at any cost despite his undertaking in Parlia­ment that the elections will be held under the 2013 Constitution."

Six civil society organisations have also called on the EC not to sus­pend the election campaign. They warned that any suspension of gen­eral election campaigning at this stage would be unlawful and raises serious concerns about the grow­ing uncertainty surrounding Fiji's forthcoming general election and its implications for a free, fair and credible electoral process.

The six CSO's include the Centre for Democracy & Dialogue, Fiji Women's Rights Movement, Fiji Council of Social Services, Social Empowerment and Education Programme, femLINK Pacific and Transparency & Integrity Fiji.







