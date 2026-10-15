Takayawa says removing ‘Fijian’ erases indigenous history

Taking the word “Fijian” away from indigenous people “is technically genocide”.

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) general secretary Viliame Takayawa made the comments before the Special Committee at the Suva Civic Centre yesterday during the first public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

He called for all citizens to be called Fiji Islanders.

“When you remove the word from us as indigenous, you are deleting our history,” Mr Takayawa said.

The 1997 Constitution called all citizens Fiji Islanders and indigenous people Fijians. The 2013 Constitution calls all citizens Fijians and indigenous people iTaukei.

Lami-born Tarun Tikaram saw it differently.

“I’m born in Fiji, I’m a Fijian,” he said. “I’m very proud to be a Fijian.”

On land issues, University of the South Pacific (USP) student Laite Masitabua asked how landowners would be properly informed and consulted before development. She also asked what improvements proposed Section 48 would bring over Section 28 of the current Constitution.

“It’s not just only for economic resources. It’s our identity,” she said.

She also asked how people would learn what the Bill meant.

Mr Gonewai said landowners should receive between five and 30 per cent equity in businesses operating on their leased land. He said this would encourage them to offer land willingly.

Mr O’Driscoll said iTaukei must feel secure in their land.

“You will see a far more secure country,” he said.

He warned of “some undercutting of the land rights” in the Bill.