Fiji U15s head to FIFA World Cup

The Fiji Under-15 football team will join 190 nations at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, from October 24 to 30.

The Fiji Football Association has named a 14-member squad for the tournament, where young players will compete against emerging talent from around the world.

The competition will feature an eight-a-side format, with matches played over two 20-minute halves.

The squad includes New Zealand-based players Jaiveer Sharma and Ryan Swami, alongside 12 locally based players.

Fiji heads to Baku after recording two wins, two draws and one loss at the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Under-15 Development Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fiji defeated Tonga 4-0 and the Cook Islands 2-0, drew 2-2 with New Caledonia and held Samoa to a goalless draw. Its only loss was a 3-0 defeat to Tahiti.

The FIFA event will feature group matches, with teams placed into competitive tiers based on their performances.

The tournament will provide young players with international match experience and exposure to different playing styles.

The team will be coached by Rajneel Kumar and FIFA talent coach Talal Safar, with Shamal Kumar serving as goalkeeper coach.

Fiji Under-15 squad: Joshua Prasad, Simione Poe, Koresi Batirerega, Avneet Chandra, Penaia Steiner, Elijah Rakabatia, Ratu Smith, Manueli Batiniu, Jason Prasad, Marika Saro, Samuela Loganimoce, Rishant Rishab, Jaiveer Sharma (New Zealand) and Ryan Swami (New Zealand).