Likuliku ranked second in Fiji, sixth in region

Likuliku Lagoon Resort has been ranked second in Fiji and sixth overall in Australia and the South Pacific in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Published last week, the results place the resort among the top 20 resorts in Australia and the South Pacific.

The resort has featured in the awards since 2016, earning repeated recognition among leading resorts in the region and among the world’s best resorts.

Condé Nast Traveler received more than 798,867 survey responses from readers across the United States, who rated their travel experiences around the world.

Owner and managing director of Fijian family-owned Ahura Resorts, Tony Whitton, said the recognition reflected the resort’s commitment to providing a quality guest experience while supporting Fijian families.

“As a long-established and iconic Fijian resort approaching its 20th year, we are honoured to continue to receive accolades such as this, which reflects our mission and efforts to provide an exceptional guest experience and one that is helping to directly provide income and support for Fijian families,” he said.

Ahura Resorts group general manager Brad Calder said the achievement reflected the quality of the resort’s offerings and its commitment to guests.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to our incredible staff and management, and of course, to all our valued guests and return guests for their continued loyalty,” he said.

Entirely Fijian family-owned, Likuliku Lagoon Resort is known for its overwater bures in a natural ocean environment. According to the resort, it is the only resort in Fiji with authentic overwater bungalows and is surrounded by a protected marine sanctuary.

The resort supports environmental and community projects through the Ahura Resorts Conservation Foundation, a registered charitable trust established in 2020 to oversee projects across Ahura Resorts’ leases on Malolo Island.

Located in the Mamanuca Islands, about 25 kilometres from Nadi International Airport, Likuliku can be reached by helicopter in about 10 minutes, private water taxi in 45 minutes or fast catamaran in one to two hours.