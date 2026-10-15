Leaked audio authenticity must be verified: Rabuku

The authenticity of a leaked audio recording allegedly featuring businessman Bobby Anand Kumar naming senior police officers in connection with the Vatia cocaine case must be verified before its contents can be relied upon.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku said that the prosecution had yet to establish whether the recording circulating on social media was genuine, had been doctored or was an authentic recording of Kumar’s police caution interview.

The recording, widely shared online, allegedly captures Kumar naming senior police officers he claims were involved in the case surrounding the seizure of 2.6 tonnes of cocaine at Vatia Wharf near Tavua in January this year.

However, Mr Rabuku said it remained unclear whether the recording was the caution interview conducted by police when Kumar was arrested and brought before the Rakiraki Magistrate Court.

“I don't know about that, if that leaked audio was from audited audio because that look like the day he was brought to Rakiraki. I don't know how authentic that audio or video is,” Mr Rabuku said.

He said Kumar remained charged in connection with the cocaine case and that his police caution interview relating to the 2.6-tonne drug seizure had been mentioned in court several times.

“Bobby is still under the charge at the moment. But he was arrested later. And we need to clarify what caution interview with the police in relation to the 2.6 tonnes,” he said.

Mr Rabuku said Kumar owned the boat allegedly used to transport the drugs from a submarine to Vatia Wharf.

The recording’s authenticity remains unresolved, and the allegations reportedly made against senior police officers have not been independently substantiated.

Kumar was among 12 accused who appeared before Justice Samuela Qica at the High Court in Ba today. They are charged in connection with the alleged importation of 2,644.5 kilograms of cocaine into Fiji.

It is alleged that between November 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026, Kumar and others unlawfully imported the drugs into Fiji.

Police further allege that Kumar was unlawfully in possession of the cocaine at Vatia Wharf during the same period.

The case also involves allegations relating to suspected proceeds of crime. On June 5, 2026, police searched Kumar’s residence in Nadi and allegedly seized large sums of local and foreign currency suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The allegations against Kumar and the other accused remain before the court.