Croker targets personal best at Youth Olympics

Josiah Alfred Delaiono Croker is hoping to achieve a personal best at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, at the end of the month.

The Marist Brothers High School student is the lone triathlon athlete representing Fiji at the Games.

He will also be Team Fiji’s flag bearer alongside swimmer Grace Khelan.

“Originally, I was a swimmer, then gradually transitioned into triathlon through cross-training. We would swim and then do running exercises. Eventually, everything came together, and we started participating in triathlon,” Croker said.

He was inspired by his older brother, Nikotimasi Croker.

“I’m very excited to go to the Games. This is my first Youth Olympic Games, so it’s a very special experience for me. My family is happy for me, and they’ve supported me throughout my journey.

“We recently competed at the Games in Tahiti, where I managed to achieve a significant personal best, improving my time from one hour and 80 minutes to one hour and 30 minutes.

“With the preparations I’m currently undertaking, I’m hoping to achieve a time of one hour and 10 minutes or faster at the Games.”

Asked whether being the lone triathlete put pressure on him, Croker said: “Yes, it does. Being the only athlete means I have to represent the entire federation. When I go out there, I know I have to do my very best.

“My preparations are going well. I’ve been training while balancing my schoolwork. I’ve had to sacrifice a lot of time with my friends and some sleep, but I’m doing my best to manage everything.”

Croker runs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while Tuesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to cycling.

“The afternoons are dedicated to swimming.”

His main swimming event was the 400-metre individual medley, which involves all four strokes. He competed in various swimming competitions and also represented Fiji internationally, including at the Australian School Games.

He transitioned to triathlon in late 2022. His family has been the backbone of his success.

“My support system has been really good. My family has supported me tremendously, and they’re very happy about this achievement.

“My friends have also been supportive, as has the Fiji Triathlon Federation. They’ve all played a big part in helping me get to where I am today.”

Croker said he had thought about giving up many times, but his family continued to motivate him.

“One of the biggest things that keeps me going is thinking about my mother and all the sacrifices she’s made to help me get to where I am today.

“Tomorrow (yesterday) is my mother’s birthday, so I’d like to wish her a very happy birthday in advance and thank her for everything she’s done for me.”

Fiji will be represented in six sports at the Games: athletics, 3x3 basketball, boxing, futsal, swimming and triathlon.

The Summer Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 31 to November 13. Team Fiji will leave on October 26.