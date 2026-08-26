Government could face legal action and possible strike action from Fiji’s two major teacher unions if longstanding concerns over teachers’ pay, allowances and working conditions are not addressed.

Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga sounded the warning during the union’s annual conference yesterday, saying the FTA was prepared to take its concerns to court.

“If need be, we will be fighting this in court with the minister,” Mr Manumanunitoga said.

The warning comes as teachers continue to raise concerns over pay, unpaid rural location allowances and delays in receiving acting appointment letters.

“If Government shows that it is concerned or worried about education in this country, it needs to pay the teachers well,” he said.

Mr Manumanunitoga called on Government to consider its options and address the concerns before the matter reached the courts.





FTU could follow suit

Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) general secretary Muniappa Goundar backed the use of legal avenues if discussions with Government failed to deliver results.

“There is a legal way of dealing with things, and if they (FTA) are planning to do it, we have no problem with it. We may follow suit,” Mr Goundar said.

“We would like to mitigate the exodus of teachers.”

Mr Goundar said more needed to be done to address teachers’ welfare.

“We are wanting to see more from this Government,” he said.

Both unions have also warned that strike action could be considered if Government fails to honour its commitments to teachers.

Questions sent to Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.

When contacted this morning, Mr Radrodro said the concerns raised were operational matters and should be referred to the permanent secretary for comment.

“The PS needs to respond to these issues,” Mr Radrodro said.

When approached for comment at his office this morning, permanent secretary for Education Navin Raj declined to comment, saying he did not have time.

“I need to attend a meeting,” he said.



