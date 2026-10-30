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Traditional weaving helps Mereani build a better future

What began as a simple business venture has already allowed Ms Ikaniruru to renovate the interior of her home, although there is still work to be done.

Saturday 31 October 2026 | 08:00

Mereani Ikaniruru with her handmade fan during the SPBD market day in Suva on October 30, 2026. 

Mereani Ikaniruru with her handmade fan during the SPBD market day in Suva on October 30, 2026. 

Photo - Rariqi Turner

For Mereani Ikaniruru, every traditional fan she weaves and sells brings her one step closer to completing the renovations to her family home.

The woman from Daku, Tailevu, has turned iribuli, a traditional weaving craft passed down through generations of women in her village, into a small business that is helping her achieve goals she once struggled to reach.

What began as a simple business venture has already allowed Ms Ikaniruru to renovate the interior of her home, although there is still work to be done.

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“I started my business through SPBD last year and I had already achieved some of the goals I wanted to achieve."

She was among small business owners who showcased their products during the South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) Fiji market day celebrations at the Vodafone Arena in Suva yesterday.

Ms Ikaniruru makes and sells iribuli, traditional handmade fans woven in Daku.

The weaving technique has been passed down from one generation of village women to another, preserving a craft that remains an important part of Daku's identity.

But for Ms Ikaniruru, the skill has become more than a cultural tradition.

It is now a source of income that is helping her improve her living conditions and work towards her personal goals.

“I renovated the inside part of my house, but there is still more to go,” she said.

Although she has made progress, Ms Ikaniruru hopes to earn enough from her business to complete the remaining renovations.

She said the venture had given her opportunities she previously did not have.

“I want to continue with my business because it has helped me achieve things I could not do before.”

At the SPBD market day, Ms Ikaniruru displayed her handmade fans to a wider audience, introducing visitors to a traditional craft unique to her village.

While working towards completing her home, she is also helping preserve a skill handed down through generations of Daku women.

For Ms Ikaniruru, each fan sold is another step towards completing the home she dreams of.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj

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