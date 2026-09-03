Nation

Used needles found among 1000kg of rubbish cleared from Vatuwaqa creek

The rubbish, collected during a three-day clearing operation, included plastic bottles, food wrappers, household waste, plastic bags and used syringes.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 07:00

Ms Tabuya warned that government clean-up efforts would have little impact if people continued dumping waste into waterways.

Ms Tabuya warned that government clean-up efforts would have little impact if people continued dumping waste into waterways.

Used syringes were among more than 1000 kilograms of rubbish removed from a trashboom in Vatuwaqa, prompting Environment and Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya to warn of the serious risks illegal dumping poses to those cleaning Fiji’s waterways.

The rubbish, collected during a three-day clearing operation, included plastic bottles, food wrappers, household waste, plastic bags and used syringes.

Ms Tabuya said the discovery of used syringes was particularly concerning because of the danger they posed to people involved in clean-up operations.

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“When you throw a used needle into a creek, you are putting the person who has to clean up after you at risk. That is unacceptable.”

She said the more than 1000kg of waste collected highlighted the scale of rubbish being dumped into the creek.

“The creek is not your rubbish bin. More than 1000 kilos of rubbish did not get there by itself. People put it there.”

Her message was directed at communities and households living along the creek and its waterways.

“What you throw into the drain or creek upstream becomes somebody else’s problem downstream. Eventually, it reaches our rivers and our ocean.”

Ms Tabuya warned that government clean-up efforts would have little impact if people continued dumping waste into waterways.

“Government can clean this creek today, but if people dump rubbish again tomorrow, we are back to square one.”

She also reminded the public that from September 1, the fixed penalty for littering increased to $200.

“The warning period is over. The fine is now $200. If you litter, be prepared to pay.”

The Ministry thanked Trashboom Pacific and community members who assisted with the three-day clearing operation.

“The Trashboom is doing its job. Government is doing its job. Now every household along this creek must do its part.”

“Bin your rubbish. Don’t dump it. Keep our drains, creeks, rivers and ocean clean.”

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