Nation

Vanua o Nadi to host Ba Provincial Council meeting

The meeting, scheduled for October 29 to 31, will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau, with part of the programme expected to take place at Narewa Village.

Thursday 08 October 2026 | 14:00

Tui Nadi, Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci.

Tui Nadi, Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci.

The Tui Nadi, Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci, will host the Ba Provincial Council's three-day meeting later this month, bringing provincial leaders and representatives together at Denarau and Narewa Village.

The meeting, scheduled for October 29 to 31, will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau, with part of the programme expected to take place at Narewa Village.

Preparations are underway, although the meeting's agenda is still awaiting approval from the relevant ministry in Suva.

Related stories

Ba Provincial Council chairman Ratu Meli Tora confirmed that a draft agenda had been submitted for consideration.

He expressed his appreciation to the Tui Nadi and the Vanua o Nadi for hosting this year's gathering.

Ratu Meli said the council was grateful for the opportunity to hold the meeting under the hosting of the Tui Nadi and the Vanua o Nadi.

He also confirmed that the chief guest would be announced on the day of the event.

Tui Nadi spokesperson Samuela Tuidraki confirmed that Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa had been approved as one of the meeting venues, while Narewa Village would also play a role in hosting delegates.

Ratu Vuniyani recently met the resort's general manager, Jean-Philippe Lagarde, and his team to discuss arrangements for the gathering.

The annual meeting provides a platform for traditional leaders and provincial representatives to discuss issues affecting Ba Province and consider matters requiring collective decisions.

This year's gathering will bring together the resort setting at Denarau and the traditional village setting at Narewa.

The Vanua o Nadi is making preparations to welcome council members and delegates over the three days.

Last year's Ba Provincial Council meeting was held at Nacula Village in the Tikina o Nacula, on the traditional chiefly grounds of the Turaga na Tui Drola.

This year's meeting marks an important hosting occasion for the Tui Nadi and the Vanua o Nadi.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

BSp
Business

BSP backs Fijian exporters with new PMIBA award

The Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport offers travellers a space before departure with service and Fijian touches.
Tourism

Fiji Airways lounge ranked 14th in global readers’ awards

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu outside the Judges Chamber on March 5, 2026
Nation

Chief Registrar gives statement in missing cocaine probe

Rugby Pathways Wolves club from Australiaat St Marcellin Primary School, Suva on September 2, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Wolves soak in Fiji experience

Former Springboks World Cup-winning coach Jake White
Rugby

White in contention for Flying Fijians coaching role

Viliame Kikau
Rugby

Kikau ruled out of World Cup, Bati to name new captain

W35411 Private Melaia Biu
Lifestyle

Private Biu becomes first female soldier to guard Fiji’s State House

Devotees take part in a Ganesh Chaturthi procession through Suva to Nasese, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Hindu festival.
Culture

Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi