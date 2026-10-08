Vanua o Nadi to host Ba Provincial Council meeting

The Tui Nadi, Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci, will host the Ba Provincial Council's three-day meeting later this month, bringing provincial leaders and representatives together at Denarau and Narewa Village.

The meeting, scheduled for October 29 to 31, will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau, with part of the programme expected to take place at Narewa Village.

Preparations are underway, although the meeting's agenda is still awaiting approval from the relevant ministry in Suva.

Ba Provincial Council chairman Ratu Meli Tora confirmed that a draft agenda had been submitted for consideration.

He expressed his appreciation to the Tui Nadi and the Vanua o Nadi for hosting this year's gathering.

Ratu Meli said the council was grateful for the opportunity to hold the meeting under the hosting of the Tui Nadi and the Vanua o Nadi.

He also confirmed that the chief guest would be announced on the day of the event.

Tui Nadi spokesperson Samuela Tuidraki confirmed that Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa had been approved as one of the meeting venues, while Narewa Village would also play a role in hosting delegates.

Ratu Vuniyani recently met the resort's general manager, Jean-Philippe Lagarde, and his team to discuss arrangements for the gathering.

The annual meeting provides a platform for traditional leaders and provincial representatives to discuss issues affecting Ba Province and consider matters requiring collective decisions.

This year's gathering will bring together the resort setting at Denarau and the traditional village setting at Narewa.

The Vanua o Nadi is making preparations to welcome council members and delegates over the three days.

Last year's Ba Provincial Council meeting was held at Nacula Village in the Tikina o Nacula, on the traditional chiefly grounds of the Turaga na Tui Drola.

This year's meeting marks an important hosting occasion for the Tui Nadi and the Vanua o Nadi.