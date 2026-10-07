Nation

Chief Registrar gives statement in missing cocaine probe

This is part of an ongoing Police investigation, with judiciary officials providing statements to assist the probe.

Thursday 08 October 2026 | 08:00

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu outside the Judges Chamber on March 5, 2026

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu outside the Judges Chamber on March 5, 2026

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu was taken in by Police yesterday afternoon as part of ongoing investigations into the missing cocaine from the Suva court exhibit room.   

This masthead understands that Mr Bainivalu’s statement was taken in relation to the missing 12.9kg cocaine, valued at more than $20 million, belonging to Australian John Nikolic.   

This is part of ongoing police investigation where statements of judiciary officials are gathered to assist the investigation process.   

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Police had taken in the husband of the former senior judicial officer last week Friday and is believed to still be under questioning.  Police are looking into all financial transactions of the couple, including links to a prominent Fiji-based law firm.  

Police are likely to charge the husband of the former senior judicial officer.  

The two sets of missing cocaine are valued at more than $50 million.   

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